Chelsea want Torino star, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 13: Chelsea could be facing a massive crisis in defence at the end of the season and as per rumours, the Blues have already started planning on how to cope with it.
The Champions League holders face the dreadful prospect of losing four of their key defenders -- Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta -- this summer when their contracts expire.
It is presumed that they are not in a favourable position in negotiations with any of the quartet and facing the threat of seeing all of them walk away from Stamford Bridge at the same time.
It is understood that the Blues have already started their search for defensive reinforcements and have added Torino star stopper Gleison Bremer to their list of possible targets.
The Chelsea scouts are believed to be impressed with the 24-year-old Brazilian and watched him in action against Empoli last week. However, they could face strong competition for the signature of the former Atlético Mineiro star with Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool also linked strongly with his services.
Bremer has been pretty impressive in Serie A with Torino having joined the Italian side from Atletico Mineiro in 2018. And, the Turin-based club are bracing themselves for offers for their star man in defence as he enters the final 18 months of his contract at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. And, they are rumoured to be hoping for a substantial profit on the defender they bought three years ago for just £5.2 million.
Thomas Tuchel has been able to make a solid impact at Stamford Bridge since taking over the club in January 2021 and has transformed them to title challengers this campaign having led the Blues to Champions League last season.
And, employing a three at the back system has been pivotal behind the club's upturn in form and fortunes. Such a system has been pretty common in Italy for a long time now and Bremer is already more than accustomed to in it. And, that makes him an ideal recruit for Tuchel's system.
Playing at the heart of the three-man defence requires not only defensive acumen but also an ability to read the game and control it. The position requires solid technical ability as well as top-notch sense of the game. Bremer plays in this role for Torino and looks more than comfortable. And, he could be the ideal replacement of veteran Thiago Silva who usually plays that role in Tuchel's system when he is fit and available for selection.