Football Chelsea Women Confident Ahead Of Women's Champions League Clash With Paris FC Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor is optimistic as key players return to fitness ahead of the Women's Champions League match against Paris FC. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 23:16 [IST]

Chelsea's manager, Sonia Bompastor, is optimistic as her team prepares for the Women's Champions League match against Paris FC at Stamford Bridge. Key players are regaining fitness, boosting the team's morale. Chelsea recently drew 1-1 with FC Twente in their Champions League opener but secured a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Lucy Bronze and Niamh Charles returned from injuries without issues, while Sandy Baltimore is ready to play after missing the last match. Chelsea has faced Paris FC twice before in the Champions League, winning both encounters during the 2023-24 group stage. They scored four goals in each game, conceding only once overall.

Bompastor expressed her satisfaction with the squad's current condition, stating, "We have some pretty good news because we have some players back from the weekend." She highlighted that Baltimore's return adds depth to their lineup. "As you could see, Niamh and Lucy are still in the squad for the game tomorrow," she added.

The manager is hopeful that with Baltimore back, Chelsea can maintain their momentum in pursuit of European glory. Bompastor emphasised their ambition: "I said from the beginning, we want to compete as far as we can in every competition we are involved in."

Bompastor underlined the significance of the Champions League for Chelsea. "The Champions League is a special one because it's the biggest club competition," she noted. The trophy remains elusive for Chelsea, making it even more coveted by the club and its supporters.

The competition's increasing difficulty requires focus and self-reliance. Bompastor remarked on this challenge: "The competition is getting harder and harder, and we just need to make sure we focus on ourselves." She believes in her team's potential to advance far in the tournament.

As Chelsea prepares for their clash with Paris FC, they aim to demonstrate their quality on the pitch. Bompastor concluded with confidence: "I know we have the quality to go far in the competition, and hopefully we'll show that on the pitch."