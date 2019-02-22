Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi wanted by PSG

Bengaluru, Feb 22: In-demand Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is fuming over his treatment since handing in a transfer request in January and now has seen French giants Paris Saint-Germain joining the heated race for his signature.
Bayern Munich failed to land him for £35million last month and will reportedly bid again this summer, with PSG also preparing an offer. The 18-year-old forward’s determination to leave has been strengthened after 13 minutes of Premier League action since formally asking to leave.
Under-fire Maurizio Sarri has yet to start him in a Premier League game and also kept him on the bench during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Monday. Hudson-Odoi was expected to feature more under Sarri after Chelsea told him to stay at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea risked the youngster making an instant impact in the Champions League despite Bayern meeting his asking price.
But instead of sealing his dream Bundesliga move, Hudson-Odoi has instead started just once in the FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday where he also scored.
Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola’s comments - that the England Under-19 forward is getting more chances than other players his age - have not helped Chelsea’s attempt to keep him at the club.
Contract talks are not scheduled, with the club yet to submit a formal offer after opening discussions.
And persuading him to stay now looks unlikely regardless of Sarri’s future as the player has made it clear his heart is set on moving.
Sarri has increased Hudson-Odoi’s playing time since Bayern’s interest was made clear but they have not been in important Premier League games.
The Chelsea manager has been criticised for repeating the same tactics and substitutions and unless the situation changes soon, his job could well be on jeopardy.