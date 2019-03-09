Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chennai City FC clinch maiden I League crown

By
Chennai City FC
Chennai City FC players are cock-a-hoop after their maiden I League triumph. Image: Twitter

Coimbatore, March 9: Chennai City FC were crowned as I League champions for the first time after their 3-1 comeback win over Minerva Punjab at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday (March 9).

For the third year in a row, I League title was decided on the final matchday with Chennai City FC and traditional powerhouses, East Bengal in a two-way battle

Assam-born 20-year old Delhi lad, Gaurav Bora did the star turn for the hosts with two second-half goals as Chennai finished with 43 points, one ahead of East Bengal, who despite winning their final game in Kozhikode against Gokulam Kerala, saw their dreams of the first-ever title triumph fade away.

Pedro Manzi, their main Spanish striker fittingly scored a goal to join Churchill Brother's Willis Plaza as the joint top scorer of the league with 21 goals apiece, but the day undoubtedly belonged to the young Gaurav, a versatile defender-cum midfielder who capped off a brilliant season with a double-strike when it mattered most for his team.

It did not begin perfectly as Minerva took an early lead in the 3rd minute through Ukranian recruit Roland Bilala.

Chennai had to wait till the 55th minute to draw level.

Akashdeep Singh in an effort to clear inadvertently handled the ball inside the box and referee Santhosh Bhaskaran had no hesitation in pointing to the spot from where Pedrconverted.

The young Gaurav then made a name for a lifetime with two stunning strikes to put the issue beyond anyone's doubt. Both goals came off corners taken by Sandro from the right flank.

The first in the 69th minute was earned by Sandro himself who then delivered perfectly and Gaurav coming in on the far post unmarked connected with a crisp volley to put Chennai ahead.

Then if East Bengal had any hopes remaining of a dying minute Minerva equaliser, Gaurav put paid them in the third minute of injury time as celebrations began in the Chennai camp.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CAR 2 - 0 WHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 20:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue