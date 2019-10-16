Chhetri rues India's performance against Bangladesh

Couldn't capitalise
"We couldn't capitalise on the chances we got, but this is a process on the pitch and in the stands. You turned up, we'll keep attempting to," the Bengaluru FC striker added in his tweet.
Chhetri had missed the Qatar game owing to injury and was hoping to make it big against Bangladesh.
High on confidence
India came into the game high on confidence after holding AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions Qatar to a goalless draw at Doha's Al Sadd Stadium.
However, the result was far from what Igor Stimac's wards had expected in the run-up to the match.
Capacity crowd
Saad Uddin gave Bangladesh the lead in the 42nd minute and the visitors looked like going back home with all the three points in the Group E match, which was played in front of a capacity crowd.
Khan, however, ensured that India secured a point from the home game as he rose high to nod home a Brandon Fernandes corner kick in the 88th minute. A defeat at home would have severely dented India's hopes of advancing to the next round.
Away fixtures
India had lost to Oman 1-2 in their opening match before the holding the formidable 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts in their own den. India have two points from three matches, while Bangladesh stay at the bottom with one point from three outings.
India resume their Road to Qatar 2022 with back-to-back away fixtures against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 respectively.