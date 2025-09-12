U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL 12 Highlights: Inches separate the two sides as Mumba clinch victory in last raid thriller vs Pirates

Football Chiamaka Nnadozie Focuses On Success In Women's Super League With Brighton Against Manchester City Chiamaka Nnadozie is eager to build on her impressive Women's Super League debut with Brighton. After a clean sheet against Aston Villa, she prepares for a challenging match against Manchester City. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chiamaka Nnadozie is eager to maintain her impressive start in the Women's Super League with Brighton as they prepare to face Manchester City. The goalkeeper made a strong debut last weekend, keeping a clean sheet against Aston Villa by saving all four shots on target. At 24, she could become only the second goalkeeper in five seasons to achieve clean sheets in her first two league appearances, following Phallon Tullis-Joyce's feat in September 2024.

Manchester City aims to recover from their 2-1 loss to Chelsea on the opening day. Despite potential absences of Grace Clinton and Lily Murphy, captain Alex Greenwood is expected to play against Brighton. Head coach Andree Jeglertz confirmed Greenwood's return to training but noted Clinton's slow progress and uncertainty about Murphy's return.

Nnadozie had a successful summer before joining Brighton, contributing to Nigeria's record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. She also became the first African goalkeeper shortlisted for the Women's Ballon d'Or. The Nigerian international acknowledged that playing in the WSL will be more challenging than her time with Paris FC but expressed confidence in her abilities.

"It was a feeling of joy for me and my family," Nnadozie shared with BBC Sport regarding her move to Brighton. "They kept asking me questions. They didn't really understand where Brighton was until I told them it was in the UK."

Nnadozie has always dreamed of playing in England, making her move to Brighton particularly special. "From the first time they came knocking, I knew they were the one," she said. "I'm happy to be here." She informed her family that life in the WSL would not be as easy as it was in Paris, acknowledging its strength as a league.

Jeglertz provided updates on his squad ahead of their match against Brighton. "Alex [Greenwood] is back in training again," he confirmed. "[Clinton] She's progressing slowly but isn't ready yet. We don't think [she will play]. Lily, we are still waiting for the final review from the consultants."

Nnadozie's transition from Paris FC to Brighton marks an exciting chapter in her career. Her determination and talent have already made an impact, and she looks forward to further challenges and successes in the WSL.