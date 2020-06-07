Football
Chiesa can leave Fiorentina if valuation is met – Commisso

By Sacha Pisani

Florence, June 7: Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said Federico Chiesa can leave if the club's valuation is met amid reported interest from Serie A and Premier League clubs.

Chiesa is a player in demand following his exploits for Fiorentina, with Italian champions Juventus, Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea among the teams linked.

The 22-year-old Italy international, who emerged from Fiorentina's youth system in 2016, had managed six goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting the season.

Fiorentina owner Commisso has already said he is open to selling Chiesa if the forward wishes to depart and he reiterated his stance on Saturday.

"If Chiesa wants, then he can leave, but only for the figure that we set," Commisso told reporters.

"It's a different matter for Gaetano Castrovilli [the Fiorentina midfielder has also attracted interest], as he told me that he wants to remain in Florence.

"If Chiesa does go, then Castrovilli can have the Number 10 jersey."

Fiorentina – 13th in the table at the time of postponement – are set to resume their 2019-20 campaign at home to Brescia on June 22.

Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 5:10 [IST]
