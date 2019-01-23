China is an important market for us, says La Liga chief Javier Tebas

Bengaluru, January 23: Already working in tandem in areas such as coaching players, marketing, organising events and tournaments and the implementation of new technologies, the Spanish La Liga and the Chinese Super League (CSL) further strengthened their relationship by signing a strategic agreement covering fields such as the growth of youth football in the Asian country to the creation of financial control mechanisms for Chinese clubs.
Representatives from both competitions and the Chinese Football Association (CFA) were thrilled about the chance to further boost relations between the countries through football and described the signing of the agreement at an event held at La Liga's headquarters in Madrid as a "milestone."
"China is a very important country and market for us. They are taking key steps forward to help football develop at all levels and it's a great opportunity for LaLiga to contribute to that project through our experience and knowledge," said La Liga President Javier Tebas.
CSL General Manager Dong Zheng explained how "the close relationship with La Liga will benefit Chinese football from the youth level up to the professional game," and spoke positively about the new agreement claiming that it will help to create "a stable framework for collaborations between two organisations which will allow us to successfully carry out projects together."
The document signed in Madrid explains that La Liga will roll out training programmes for academy players and coaches in China and take part in the organising and promotion of academy competitions and friendly matches involving professional teams in both countries.
Off the pitch, the two organisations will combine efforts to make the structure of Chinese teams more professional through mechanisms such as financial controls and the implementation of new technologies.
It's not only La Liga but also its clubs, such as Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis, which are putting their experience and know-how at the service of Chinese clubs and institutions.
Atleti's involvement in Chinese football is nothing new, however, as representatives of 16 CSL clubs visited their Wanda Metropolitano stadium in December to see first-hand both the club's and LaLiga's working methods in areas as diverse as broadcasting, security and competition organisation.
Meanwhile, Real Betis took part, together with La Liga, in the 2019 Youth Development Conference organised by the CFA in the Chinese city of Shenzhen where they explained their models for coaching and academy development.
(Source: Press Release)