Chinese club offer mega money for Wilfred Zaha

Bengaluru, December 27: Chinese club has offered a massive £44million four-year deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha with wages worth £390,000-a-week, according to reports in England.
The Crystal Palace forward has been offered £11m-a-season to swap South London for Dalian Yifang. The Ivory Coast international could bank the mega money after tax as per reports in London if he decides to move in January.
Zaha is currently earning £130,000-a-week at Selhurst Park, with Roy Hodgson building the side around the former Manchester United winger.
Dalian Yifang, currently bossed by former Real Madrid player and manager Bernd Schuster, have also offered up to £2.5m-a-year in bonuses and regular first-class fights to the UK if he feels homesick.
The 26-year-old has started 15 Premier League games for the Eagles so far this season and scored three goals. The Eagles are unlikely to entertain the offer as Zaha is under contract with them until 2023 and is a key part of their survival bid.
Zaha was Sir Alex Ferguson’s last signing at Old Trafford, when he moved in 2013 for around £12m. But the deal turned out a disaster and he returned to his boyhood club, firstly on loan, on a permanent deal in January 2015.
Manchester United fans clearly feel they made a mistake in not nurturing the attacker correctly under ex-manager David Moyes.
Manchester United fans desperately pleaded for Zaha to return to Old Trafford when they struggled to a 0-0 draw with Palace in November.
Frustrated supporters even demanded a trade between Romelu Lukaku and the Eagles winger, after the Belgium striker fell flat again. We have to wait and see if Zaha says yes to the mega money move to far east.