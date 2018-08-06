Football

Chinese FA promises stern punishment in Demba Ba racism row

Posted By:
Demba Ba
Demba Ba got embroiled in a heated argument with Zhang Li, who is accused of hurling racially insulting remarks at him.

Shanghai, August 6: The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has launched a probe into allegations by Shanghai Shenhua striker Demba Ba that he was subjected to racist abuse by an opponent during the 1-1 draw with Changchun Yatai in the League match at the weekend.

The CFA has promised 'stern punishment' against the accused if the allegations are proven true.

The African former Chelsea forward got embroiled in a heated argument with Changchun midfielder Zhang Li late in the match after Ba collided with one of Zhang's team-mates.

Various Chinese media reports said a furious Ba later claimed that Zhang had hurled racially insulting remarks at him.

However, local media have reported that Changchun had denied the allegations.

The CFA said in a statement that it had launched an investigation and would hold hearings to determine whether any league conduct rules were violated.

"If this is true, there will be stern punishment in accordance with the rules," it said.

"We oppose racist behaviour in any form."

The statement did not mention any particular players.

Ba has not commented publicly on the affair but has retweeted anti-racism posts on his personal Twitter account.

In a post-match press conference, Shenhua coach Wu Jingui had confirmed that "a Yatai player used insulting language toward" Ba.

Following the match, Chinese social media exploded with calls for an investigation.

If misconduct is proven, any guilty parties could indeed face tough sanctions from domestic football authorities who will want to nip any controversy in the bid.

Chinese football is already under government scrutiny after splurging teams brought in a series of high-priced foreign players on transfer deals in recent years, prompting the government to impose tough spending curbs amid concerns over clubs' solvency.

Ba, a Senegalese international, had played for Shenhua in 2015-2016 before being sidelined by a broken leg.

Brief spells with Turkish sides Besiktas and Goztepe followed before Ba returned to Shenhua in June during the summer transfer window.

Bangladesh won by 19 runs (DLS Method
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 17:08 [IST]
