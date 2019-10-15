Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chinese Taipei 1-7 Australia: Socceroos boost goal difference in Group B

By Matt Dorman
Adam Taggart - cropped

Kaohsiung, Oct. 15: Adam Taggart and Jackson Irvine hit first-half braces before Harry Souttar notched a headed double as Australia cruised to a 7-1 win over Chinese Taipei in World Cup qualifying.

Graham Arnold's men eased to a five-goal victory over Nepal on home soil last week and went one better despite a largely sluggish second half in Tuesday's low-key clash in Kaohsiung.

There was a moment to savour for the world's 129th-ranked nation courtesy of Chen Yi-wei's expert header in between the quickfire strikes from Taggart and Irvine.

The result was never in doubt, though, and Souttar made sure of a valuable boost to the Socceroos' goal difference, the defender improving his international haul to three in two games either side of neat finish from substitute Jamie Maclaren.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Meet Team Ganguly and their challenges
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue