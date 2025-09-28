Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Cristian Chivu Expresses Surprise At Francesco Pio Esposito's Development And Performance Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has expressed his surprise at the quality of young striker Francesco Pio Esposito following his goal in a recent match. Chivu highlights Esposito's potential and encourages him to continue improving. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Inter's head coach, Cristian Chivu, expressed his admiration for Francesco Pio Esposito's performance. The young striker, at 20 years old, netted Inter's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Cagliari. Lautaro Martinez had opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Esposito's goal made him the fourth-youngest Italian to score for Inter in Serie A since 2000.

Esposito follows notable players like his brother Sebastiano, Mario Balotelli, and Davide Faraoni in achieving this feat. Chivu hopes Esposito will continue his scoring streak after also finding the net against River Plate in the Club World Cup during the summer. "We must not forget he is only 20 years old," Chivu told Sky Sports Italia.

Chivu praised Esposito's potential and maturity on the field. "He's got great quality but also real margin for improvement," Chivu noted. He emphasized that Esposito should remain grounded despite his early success. "I admit, he is surprising me with how well he's doing," Chivu added.

The win marked Inter's 1600th victory in Serie A history, making them the second team to reach this milestone after Juventus. This season, Inter has scored the most headed goals in Serie A with four, while Cagliari has conceded the most from such situations.

Chivu was pleased with maintaining a clean sheet, their second of the season. "Cagliari surprised us a little with a change of tactics," he said. Despite this, Inter managed to secure an early lead and maintain it throughout the match.

Cagliari posed a threat due to their height advantage, being one of Europe's tallest squads. "We already knew they would be dangerous from dead ball situations," Chivu explained. Inter adjusted by adding height to their lineup to counteract Cagliari's aerial threat.

Defensive Resilience

Chivu highlighted the importance of keeping a clean sheet against Cagliari's offensive efforts. "We kept a clean sheet, and that too was important," he stated. Although Inter missed chances to extend their lead, they successfully defended against Cagliari's late attacking surge.

"We had opportunities to finish it off but didn't take them," Chivu admitted. Despite this, Inter managed to secure the win and prevent Cagliari from capitalizing on their chances. The victory showcased Inter's defensive resilience and strategic adjustments.

The coach remains optimistic about Esposito’s future contributions to the team’s success this season. With continued hard work and focus, both Esposito and Inter aim for further achievements in Serie A and beyond as they build on this landmark victory.