Christian Eriksen eager to become Inter regular

By Dejan Kalinic

Milan, May 7: Christian Eriksen is keen to establish himself at Inter when the season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham in January, but made just eight appearances before the campaign was suspended due to COVID-19.

The Denmark international had only started one Serie A game for Inter, who were third in the table.

Eriksen, 28, is eager to become a regular for Inter, having signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the club.

"I love to play football," he wrote in an Instagram Q&A held by DR Sporten.

"That must be my biggest motivation. The next goal is to be a regular man here at Inter."

Asked if it was true that he must leave Inter, Eriksen responded: "No, not really."

Most Serie A clubs are returning to individual training this week as they eye a restart of the season.

Eriksen said he had been keeping fit in isolation, writing: "Work out every day, every other day with the team on Zoom and the other days self-training."

India - 49,391 | World - 3,724,518
Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 5:10 [IST]
