Christopher Nkunku's Arsenal deal in jeopardy

Bengaluru, January 30: Arsenal's chances of signing Paris Saint-German midfielder Christopher Nkunku looks to be bleak as according to his agent, the financial constraints as well as PSG's decision to not let go of the player without a replacement, is set to delay a move until the summer.
Arsenal have had financial restrains in signing players on a permanent basis and are only looking at loan deals this winter. They are expected to complete the deal of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez before the deadline and understood to be in line for another addition as well.
According to reports, Emery has turned to former club PSG in a bid to bolster his engine room and shortlisted 21-year-old midfielder Christopher Nkunku as another option.
Arsenal want to take Nkunku on loan until the end of the season with an option to then buy. The 21-year-old France youth international played under Unai Emery frequently when he was in charge of the French side last season. But he has seen game times pretty much limited since Thomas Tuchel took charge.
Using the situation, Arsenal have reportedly approached PSG with a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to then buy. But the French giants are reportedly not willing to let the player go on loan moreover, not ready to lose a midfielder before adding a replacement in the ranks.
Nkunku welcomed competition in his position this week when PSG announced the signing of Leandro Paredes from Zenit for approximately £35million. But Tuchel apparently wants another addition in the midfield before deciding to let the French midfielder go.
The Parisians have launched a bid for Everton's defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye, believed to be £21.5m but the Toffees have no intention of letting their midfield general go, which has complicated the situation for the Gunners.
Now with the transfer window set to close within 48 hours, his agent has addressed the situation. Nkunku's agent, Fanfan has stated that he is not feeling confident about the deal although refused to rule out the deal.
"I am here (in the studio) tonight, which is not a good sign," Farfan said on the Late Football Club show.
"There is a real interest from Arsenal for Nkunku, but the discussions are quite complicated. There are restrictions from Arsenal's side, they cannot do a transfer in the middle of the season.
"It is still being discussed with PSG, things could still happen in the next 48 hours, but as I said, the fact that I am here means that it does not look good.
"His situation will be evaluated in June, then he will have just one year left on his contract, and his situation will need to be evaluated.
"He is a young boy, who needs to play, enjoy himself, and to sign up for a project for the long term, that is what he is looking for, and he was in that phase with Arsenal but it looks complicated, if we have to wait, then he is ready to do that, he will wait."
Arsenal have till Thursday to seal any deals as Emery has indicated this week he wants two loans done. Suarez will be one, but whether Nkunku or another player join before the deadline now remains to be seen.