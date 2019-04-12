Football

Christopher Nkunku snubs PSG offer amid Arsenal inerest

By
Christopher Nkunku’s current PSG deal expires in June 2020
Bengaluru, April 12: Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku has reportedly turned down a contract extension at French giants Paris Saint-Germain as he seeks a new challenge.

The French youngster is a product of the Ligue 1 side’s youth system but looks to be trying to force his way out of the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is known to be keen on bringing the winger to North London after he impressed during the Spaniard’s two years in charge at PSG.

The Gunners tried to sign the 21-year-old in January but failed to agree a deal with the French champions and brought in Barcelona’s Denis Suarez instead.

Nkunku’s current PSG deal expires in June 2020 and he is known to want more first team football. He has played 26 times this season but spent a long spell on the bench in January and his relationship with boss Thomas Tuchel is thought to have soured.

Arsenal are likely to have to pay around £30million to land Nkunku and are determined to make a deal after the disastrous efforts of Suarez at the Emirates.

Their chances of signing Nkunku looked like they had improved earlier this year when the player’s agent admitted he sees his future outside of France.

But PSG are growing tired of losing talented youngsters following the departures of Kingsley Coman to Juventus and the uncertainty over Adrien Rabiot’s future.

French newspaper Le Parisien said the situation raises questions over mega-rich PSG’s ability to bring youth players through to the senior set-up.

For a club that is keen on getting their names among the European elites, it is necessary to make a statement in Europe that they have a quality youth set-up that can produce first team players for them and losing Nkunku will certainly not help their cause.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
