Ciro Immobile becomes Lazio's all-time leading Serie A goalscorer

Rome, March 15: Ciro Immobile has surpassed Silvio Piola as Lazio’s all-time top scorer in Serie A after netting a 144th league goal for the club.
Piola set the record in a nine-year stretch between 1934-1943, scoring 143 goals in 227 appearances.
After spending time with Juventus, Genoa, Torino, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, Immobile found a long-term home at Lazio in 2016.
Immobile scored his record-setting 144th goal in his 201st appearance, converting a match-winning penalty in Lazio's 1-0 win over Venezia to move up to fifth on the Serie A table.
The side against whom he has scored the most Serie A goals against for Lazio are Sampdoria, having netted 12 times in just 10 league meetings with I Blucerchiati.
Seventy-seven of his goals have come in the Stadio Olimpico, while he has netted eight times in both Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi and Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
Immobile has struck 21 goals in his first 24 games this season in Serie A, already surpassing his league tally for the 2020-21 campaign (20).
He still has a fair way to go to improve on his personal-best seasonal haul, however. He scored 36 in 37 games in 2019-20.
