City, Liverpool target Jorginho to hold crunch talks with Napoli next week

Bengaluru, May 24: Manchester City and Liverpool target Jorginho will hold crunch talks with Napoli next week and his future at the Naples club could be decided in the meeting. The Brazil-born Italian international is on the top of Pep Guardiola’s summer wishlist and is also wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.
The Serie A side are in no rush to sell their prized asset, who has two years left on his contract, and have slapped a £52 million price tag on him. But Brazilian-born Jorginho has his heart set on a move to the Etihad, with Manchester United and Liverpool also interested.
His agent, Joao Santos, said: “We will decide his future in a meeting at the end of the month. I don’t know if Napoli have received offers but we will talk about it soon.”
Napoli on Wednesday (May 23) announced Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager having parted ways with Maurizio Sarri who looks likely to join Chelsea if Antonio Conte is shown the exit door.
Ancelotti's appointment could very well change the mind of Jorginho as Ancelotti is a world class manager and is one of those few managers under whom players dream of playing at some point in their career.
Sarri joining Chelsea could also prove to be a huge turnaround in deciding the future of Jorginho. Manchester City are also hoping to strike a deal with Leicester over January target Riyad Mahrez but are yet to make a breakthrough.
Meanwhile, Yaya Toure has been told he can have a coaching job at the Etihad when he hangs up his boots. The Manchester City legend is on the lookout for a new club after eight years with the Premier League champs.
The 35-year-old has talked about returning in some capacity, possibly as a club ambassador. Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak threw the door open to the Ivorian coming back at some point.
He said: “I’m thankful on behalf of Sheikh Mansour and the whole club for what he’s done for us. He’ll always be remembered and he’ll always have a place here.”
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.