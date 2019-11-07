Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Substitute Bravo makes unwanted history with Champions League red card

By Ben Spratt
Claudio Bravo was shown red for rash lunging tackle outside his area
Claudio Bravo was shown red for rash lunging tackle outside his area

Bergamo (Italy), November 7: Claudio Bravo claimed an unwanted piece of history as he became the first substitute goalkeeper to be sent off in the Champions League in Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Atalanta.

Defender Kyle Walker ended Wednesday's match at San Siro in goal for City after Bravo was dismissed in a remarkable finish.

Pep Guardiola's men had already been dealt one blow between the posts when star keeper Ederson was substituted at half-time, having reportedly suffered a minor injury ahead of Sunday's huge Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Bravo was introduced and quickly conceded an equaliser to Mario Pasalic, cancelling out Raheem Sterling's first-half opener.

City's hopes of winning and securing their place in the last 16 with two games to spare were then hit nine minutes from time when Bravo caught Josip Ilicic with a rash lunging tackle outside his area and was shown a red card.

It was a unique scenario in the history of the Champions League and saw Walker introduced in place of Riyad Mahrez to take on the gloves, saving the consequent Ruslan Malinovskiy free-kick to protect a point.

Somewhat amusingly, Walker was the only man to make a save for City in the contest, with Pasalic's goal and Malinovskiy's set-piece all Atalanta could muster in terms of efforts on target.

More CLAUDIO BRAVO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: DZG 3 - 3 SDK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue