Marchisio leaves Zenit after just 10 months

By Opta
Claudio Marchisio

St Petersburg, July 2: Claudio Marchisio has left Zenit after just 10 months with the Russian Premier League club.

The 33-year-old moved to Saint Petersburg last September after a 25-year association with Juventus.

However, the midfielder has managed just nine league appearances in Russia in the past 10 months and it was confirmed on Monday (July 1) that his contract has been cancelled.

"The club can confirm that Claudio Marchisio's contract has been mutually terminated," Zenit said in a statement.

"Zenit would like to thank Claudio for his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future."

Marchisio is a seven-time Serie A champion with Juve and has 55 caps for Italy.

Zenit won the domestic title for the sixth time last season, finishing eight points above Lokomotiv Moscow.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
