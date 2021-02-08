FIFA Club World Cup: A welcome distraction from Flick uncertainty but inconsequential for Bayern's future

Doha, February 8: Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich reign went from 0-60 at break-neck speed, as within 11 months of being appointing as caretaker boss, he had essentially won everything.
It was the kind of impact that makes managers club legends, his influence all the more notable given the how underwhelming performances had been during Niko Kovac's ultimately ill-fated spell at the helm.
All that remains for Flick to win now of course is the FIFA Club World Cup, which Bayern will make their return to for the first time since 2013 when they go up against Al Ahly in the semifinals on Monday.
Hertha Berlin 0-1 Bayern Munich: Coman seals win before Qatar trip
While Bayern's preparations for the tournament haven't been ideal, given they were only in Bundesliga action on Friday and had their departure significantly delayed, they have arrived in Qatar as clear favourites.
It may well prove a welcome distraction for the time being, with talk over Flick's future beginning to become a minor irritant for all involved.
While the outcome of their efforts in this tournament won't directly lead to Flick leaving, failure will surely see the issue thrust into the spotlight.
𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 😤#FinalMissi6n #packmas pic.twitter.com/D84oFENgJ5— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 7, 2021
An ally's departure
It seems astonishing that there is even a hint of doubt regarding Flick's future at Bayern given the trophies he's won and the swift implementation of a vibrant brand of football.
But with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the club's chairman, set to vacate his position at the end of the season, reports in Germany suggest Flick will lose his closest ally in the hierarchy.
Additionally, Rummenigge's incoming replacement – Oliver Kahn – is not someone Flick is said to be particularly close with, while his relationship with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been called into question.
Flick eased links with the Germany job last week when he insisted he wouldn't leave Bayern "for that", but considering his strong impact on Bayern in a short period of time, the German Football Federation won't be the only interested party if the 55-year-old decides to move later this year.
🇪🇬 @AlAhly— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 6, 2021
🇩🇪 @FCBayern
🇧🇷 @Palmeiras
🇲🇽 @TigresOficial
💥 The #ClubWC semi-finals take place over the next 48 hours
🤔 Who will make it through to the final?
ℹ️👉 https://t.co/tmX47bwbTK pic.twitter.com/aRaVE6vk0x
Clashing over signings
Much of the speculation relating to Flick's supposedly poor relationship with those above him is centred on Salihamidzic, the man in charge of the signings. Even if the rumours are wide of the mark, it's easy to see why there might be disagreements.
None of Bayern's pre-season signings can claim to have tied down a regular place in the starting XI this season, not even Leroy Sane, who has made just nine Bundesliga starts.
Marc Roca and Bouna Sarr have played just six times between them, Douglas Costa has started three league games and Alexander Nubel – perhaps unsurprisingly – hasn't ousted Manuel Neuer between the posts.
But it goes back further than that. Lucas Hernandez, an €80million purchase in 2019, is still not a regular pick in defence (10 starts this season) despite such a significant outlay.
In the case of Sane, he is proving to be less effective as a creative outlet than all of his fellow wingers in the Bayern squad, with his 1.6 chances created per 90 minutes fewer than Costa (1.7), Serge Gnabry (1.9) and Kingsley Coman (2.4).
If Rummenigge's departure leaves Flick without significant backing higher up, perhaps he'll opt to jump before he's pushed.
🥳 A big Qatar-based happy birthday to Joshua Kimmich #HBD 🎂— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 8, 2021
We spoke to the @FCBayernEN star recently before the team's arrival for the #ClubWC
👉 https://t.co/f4x2bqqEA3 pic.twitter.com/zhS27HUkHW
The distraction
Regardless of what happens in Qatar, or in the remaining months of the season for that matter, Flick will have a CV unlike many other managers in the game should he take the opportunity to follow Rummenigge out of the door.
They enjoyed a clean sweep last season with their Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble, before adding UEFA Super Cup and DFL-Supercup at the start of 2020-21.
FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly through to face Bayern as Gignac inspires Tigres
The FIFA Club World Cup is the only one that remains, and if they manage to lift the trophy it will be Flick's sixth title in 68 champions – that's one every 11 matches on average.
It's hardly make or break, with this competition arguably inconsequential when it comes to Bayern's major targets at the start of the season.
But from Flick's perspective, the opportunity to complete the set is one he won't want to pass up.