PKL 12: Sumit and Gagan Gowda shine as UP Yoddhas take down Telugu Titans 40-35 in Vizag

How much money will Alejandro Garnacho earn as Salary after joining Chelsea from Man United?

Football Cody Gakpo Extends His Stay At Liverpool With New Long-Term Contract Cody Gakpo has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, extending his commitment to the club. The forward aims for further success after helping the team win the Premier League and EFL Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 23:25 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Cody Gakpo has committed to Liverpool by signing a new long-term contract. His previous agreement was set to expire in June 2028, but he has now extended his stay at Anfield. Since joining from PSV in January 2023, Gakpo has netted 42 goals and provided 19 assists across 131 matches for Liverpool in all competitions.

Gakpo played a crucial role in Liverpool's Premier League triumph last season and was part of the squad that clinched the EFL Cup in 2024. He remains focused on securing more trophies with the club after committing his future. "It feels amazing to extend the contract here at this beautiful club," he expressed on Liverpool's official website.

Gakpo is optimistic about Liverpool's prospects, stating, "I think we have a very good squad at the moment, and we're trying to build on something special again." He emphasised their goal to defend their league title and aim for success in the Champions League and other competitions.

Liverpool continues to show interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, reportedly making a £35 million offer for the England international. Additionally, there is speculation about Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak potentially moving to Anfield.

Arne Slot has had a successful transfer window, enhancing his title-winning team by acquiring players like Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Hugo Ekitike. These additions aim to bolster Liverpool's chances of achieving further success in upcoming seasons.

Gakpo expressed gratitude for extending his contract, saying, "I'm very grateful, and hopefully I can give back many more beautiful moments. I feel at home; my family feels at home." His commitment reflects his belief in Liverpool's potential for continued success.

Gakpo's extension signifies his dedication to contributing further to Liverpool's achievements. With a strong squad and strategic signings, the club aims to maintain its competitive edge both domestically and internationally.