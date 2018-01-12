Coleman desperate to secure Liverpool's Woodburn

Bengaluru, January 12: Recently-appointed Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has sent an SOS to Liverpool and Welsh prodigy Ben Woodburn.
The Black Cats chief wants the 18-year-old forward on-loan to save Sunderland's season in the Championship.
The Wearside giants, who suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, are looking in the danger of being relegated for the second successive campaign and needs some inspiration to save themselves from the drop.
Coleman's men are currently rooted to the bottom of the table and have won just four league matches this campaign.
Their plight worsened last week when Bournemouth recalled on-loan Lewis Grabban - the North East side's top goalscorer with 12.
That has leaves the ex-Wales manager desperately short of attacking options, and he has turned to the youngster he handed an international debut to help fire them away from trouble.
Woodburn enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign last season as he became Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer when bagging against Leeds in the EFL Cup.
Following his few impressive cameo performances for the Reds, he was rewarded his senior international debut by Chris Coleman and he scored on his debut for the country as well helping his side win 1-0 against Austria.
Liverpool, and Wales, both have high hopes for the hotshot but are determined not to put too much pressure on him at this stage.
Jurgen Klopp has only used him once so far this campaign in the Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester but is keen for Woodburn to gain some further experience away from Anfield.
A host of Championship clubs are also interested in securing the services of the ace until the end of the season.
However, Coleman is hoping to use his relationship with the starlet to help lure him to Wearside and persuade Klopp the Stadium of Light is the right environment for Woodburn to blossom despite their woes.
Liverpool chiefs will take their time before deciding on the youngster's future following the departure of Philippe Coutinho which means Coleman will have to wait for the youngster even if he manages to persuade Liverpool.