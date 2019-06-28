Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Colombia not Argentina to host 2020 Copa America final

By Pti
Colombia President Ivan Duque announced the nation will host the 2020 Copa America final
Colombia President Ivan Duque announced the nation will host the 2020 Copa America final

Bogota, June 28: Colombia will host the final of the 2020 Copa America they're jointly hosting with Argentina, President Ivan Duque announced.

The South American competition between national teams has never before been hosted by two countries. The final will be played in the Metropolitano stadium in the Caribbean port city of Barranquilla, the local mayor Alejandro Char said, promising a "gala."

It will be the second successive year that the tournament is played as regional governing body CONMEBOL has decided to align the Copa America with the European Championships, to be played every four years and two years apart from the World Cup. Throughout most of its history the Copa America has been played in odd years.

"The 2020 Copa America final will take place in Colombia, which has been one of the greatest desires of all of us," said Duque at a public appearance on Thursday (June 27).

He said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez had informed him of the "great news." The governing body had decided in April to award hosting rights to the two countries at opposite ends of the continent. Colombia's football federation spoke of its "pride and joy" on its social media channels, promising "a memorable event."

The tournament group stages will be divided into two regions: Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru playing in the northern zone while Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay will face off in the southern zone.

The two guest teams - debutants Australia and Asian champions Qatar - have yet to be assigned to a zone. Four teams from each zone will qualify for the quarter-finals. The current Copa America is ongoing in Brazil and is at the quarter-final stage.

Next year's will be the fourth edition in a five year period following the regular 2015 tournament and the one off Centenario in the United States in 2016.

More COLOMBIA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 35 - June 28 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue