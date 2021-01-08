Comparing Emiliano Buendia attacking contributions to current Arsenal attackers

Bengaluru, January 8: Arsenal are believed to be interested in a move for Norwich City attacker Emiliano Buendia during the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to add more creativity in the middle of the park.
The Gunners have been linked with several names for the winter window with Julian Brandt, Christian Eriksen and Houssem Aouar all also rumoured to be in their wishlist. But as per the latest rumours, the preferred options are slowly being trimmed and the attention has now shifted towards the Argentine.
Buendia has been one of Norwich's best players since his move from Getafe in 2018. He was pretty effective in his maiden Premier League campaign last term, owning some of the best creative numbers in the competition and that has not faded in the Championship this term.
But how is he compared to other Arsenal attackers in terms of productivity? Here we have compared his stats of this season with other Arsenal attackers.
(Stats taken from Whoscored, while Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have been omitted due to a lack of more minutes in the league)
Goals and Assists
Buendia has had an impressive return of seven goals and six assists in the Championship for Norwich so far this season, directly contributing to a goal every 126.7 minutes, which is just second best to Alexandre Lacazette.
Lacazette has managed seven goals only but contributed to a goal every 124 minutes. Nicolas Pepe is the third-best for goal involvement, contributing to a goal every 227.5 minutes without managing any assist ( 2 G).
The rest of the attackers' numbers are as followed: Willian 303 min (3A), Bukayo Saka 309 min (3 G & 1 A), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 336.7 min (3 G & 1 A), Dani Ceballos 950 min (1 A).
Attacking contributions
Buendia's chances creation per min number has also been impressive so far. He averages 3.4 chance creation per 90 minutes which is far greater than any of the Arsenal attackers.
The closest to him is Willian with 1.7 chances per game, while Ceballos averages 1.5, Lacazette 1.3, Saka 1.2, Aubameyang 0.9 and worst of the lot Pepe at 0.4 chances per 90.
The Argentine also has a great pass success rate of 54.5 (77.1%), an improvement on Willian 42.3 (88.1%), Saka 33.5 (77.8%), Pepe 27.3 (72.5%), Aubameyang 24.4 (79.2%) and Lacazette 23 (75.2%). However, he is behind Ceballos, who has managed 69.6 (86.3%) passing accuracy per 90.