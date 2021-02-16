Comparing Rashford, Ronaldo and Rooney's stat after first 250 games for Manchester United

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Despite being only 23 years old, Marcus Rashford has been competing at the top for almost six years now.
He has already played under three different managers and barring a few slips he has been a mainstay in the Manchester United lineup since his debut.
After his impressive debut season under Louis Van Gaal, he struggled a bit with the pragmatic demand of Jose Mourinho's system. But since Soslkjaer's appointment, he looks to be one of the most improved players in the squad. Solskjaer has used him as the left-winger mainly but he has been deployed as a forward and right-winger also whenever required.
His rise to stardom is quite similar to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney and unavoidably several times comparisons with them has been drawn. But how has been his numbers compared to them? Rashford has recently completed the 250 game mark for the Red Devils and here we have compared all the three players' numbers after the same number of games.
Rooney was an instant star since signing for the Old Trafford side and his numbers present the same. The former Everton striker scored an astounding 104 goals while helping 58 times further after his first 250 games. Moreover, he scored just one penalty among all his goals. But all these came in 222 starts.
Ronaldo meanwhile netted 99 times and assisted 60 times to be second in this list in goal involvement. But his minutes per goal or assist is best among the three with 118.5 min mark. He scored 13 penalties meanwhile.
Rashford meanwhile in these six years have managed just 178 starts but has the second-best minutes per goal or assist ratio with 123.6 min mark. Rashford has scored 83 goals and assisted 51 further so far with eight of them coming from the spot.
(Input from Transfermarkt)