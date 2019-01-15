Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Constantine resigns after Asian Cup disappointment

By Opta
Stephen Constantine resigned after India got knocked out of Asian Cup
Stephen Constantine resigned after India got knocked out of Asian Cup

Dubai, January 15: India have accepted the resignation of coach Stephen Constantine after his side were knocked out of the Asian Cup at the group stage.

Monday's 1-0 loss to Bahrain in Sharjah ensured India finished bottom of Group A, exiting the tournament at the first hurdle.

But Constantine's side were agonisingly close to becoming the first India team in Asian Cup history to qualify for the knockout phase.

A goalless draw would have been enough to secure progression but a 91st-minute penalty scored by Jamal Rashed sent Bahrain through at India's expense.

India confirmed Constantine had announced his resignation in a statement released via social media.

"We haven't received any official communication from him yet but we accept his decision and thank him for his contribution to Indian football," India said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 107 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue