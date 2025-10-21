Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Go All The Way This Season Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

Football Conte Urges Napoli To Bounce Back After Serie A Defeat Ahead Of PSV Clash Antonio Conte encourages Napoli to recover from their recent Serie A loss as they face PSV in the Champions League. He highlights the need for tactical adjustments and acknowledges the challenges posed by the Dutch side. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Antonio Conte has advised his Napoli squad to move past their recent Serie A loss to Torino as they gear up for their Champions League match against PSV on Tuesday. Napoli's defeat allowed AC Milan to take the top spot after Giovanni Simeone scored in the 32nd minute, securing a win at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Despite this setback, Napoli now shifts focus to their European campaign.

Napoli's upcoming clash with PSV at Philips Stadion marks a return to familiar territory. The two teams last met in the 2012-13 Europa League group stage, where PSV triumphed both home and away. Napoli's current form in the Champions League is concerning, with three consecutive away losses. Another defeat would match their longest losing streak away from home, which occurred between February and December 2017.

Conte acknowledged the challenges posed by PSV, who clinched the Dutch championship last season. "I liked the performance in Turin, but the result was obviously negative and affects the general judgement," Conte stated. He emphasised that his team must be cautious against PSV's unique style of play but stressed that they are not there to play defensively.

The coach also noted that this season feels more demanding due to European commitments absent last year. The increased number of fixtures might explain why Napoli have conceded more goals compared to this time last season. "Compared to last season, we've conceded more goals but have scored more," he said.

Noa Lang's return to PSV has drawn attention following his €28 million transfer to Naples over the summer. Lang previously spent two successful seasons with PSV, winning two Eredivisie titles and making 63 appearances with 14 goals and 12 assists. However, his start at Napoli has been slow, with no goals or assists in five substitute appearances.

Conte commented on Lang's development: "I think Noa is growing a lot from a tactical point of view." He explained that Lang had more freedom in Holland and is now adapting to a different role at Napoli. Conte mentioned using Neres on the left when switching formations but assured that Lang will soon get his chance in the starting line-up.

Despite recent setbacks, Conte remains optimistic about his team's potential in both domestic and European competitions. He believes that addressing defensive vulnerabilities while maintaining offensive strength will be key as they navigate a busy schedule this season.