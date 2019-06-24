Copa America and Messi clash a great experience for Qatar, says Sanchez

Bengaluru, June 24: Qatar's football coach Felix Sanchez said the Copa America and a showdown with Lionel Messi provided great experience for the Asian champions.
Messi's Argentina progressed to the quarterfinals thanks to a 2-0 Group B win over guests Qatar in Porto Alegre on Sunday.
Qatar had a chance to advance, with the AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners and 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts third ahead of Argentina on goal difference prior to kick-off.
But Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero extinguished Qatar's hopes as Argentina finished runners-up behind Colombia, though Sanchez took plenty away from his team's campaign in South America.
نهاية المباراة | 🇦🇷🇶🇦— الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم 🇶🇦 (@QFA) June 23, 2019
فوز منتخب الأرجنتين بهدفين مقابل لا شيء ضمن بطولة #كوبا_أمريكا #CopaAmerica #QatarInBrazil2019 pic.twitter.com/bgjsLPDsSq
"Of course, a player like Leo Messi can make a difference," Sanchez told reporters. "Sometimes with goals, or with assists.
"We tried to mark the pass lines so that he did not participate so much in the game, but we know that it is difficult because he occupies several areas of the field.
المؤتمر الصحفي | فليكس سانشيز :— الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم 🇶🇦 (@QFA) June 22, 2019
نحن مسرورين لأننا نكتب تاريخ من خلال مشاركتنا في كوبا أمريكا وأمام الأرجنتين نبحث للوصول إلى المرحلة المقبلة خاصة اننا نواجه منتخب كبير ونفكر بالمجموعة ككل ولا نفكر بلاعب واحد وهو ميسي وهنالك لاعبين آخرين مميزين بالأرجنتين. pic.twitter.com/89srlUPKUJ
"I think we managed to make sure that Leo Messi did not score goals, but in the end, we conceded two goals and the result is the same.
"But it was worth the experience, playing with a team with the most decisive player in the world. Another experience to learn and improve Qatar in the future."
(With inputs from Omnisport)