Copa America Quarterfinal 2: Brazil vs Chile Statistical preview: Hard task for Chile to stop Selecao magic

Brasilia, July 2: Defending Copa America champions Brazil will face Chile in the Quarterfinal 2 here on Saturday (July 3), the Samba magicians are strong favourites.
The past record and the record in the current Copa America suggest that Chile will have to raise the level of their game to match let alone defeat Brazil.
Brazil will bring back big guns like Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus etc for this match after resting for the last league game previous week.
Neymar has been in good touch in this Copa America, scoring goals and paving way for others' goals. Similarly, Richarlison too played a pivotal role in Brazil's unhindered march to the quarterfinals with a stellar effort in the mid-field.
With a top-notch Brazil side promises another round of high-voltage football, and with Chile trying to match we might have a good game at hand.
Here's a preview via MyKhel / OPTA / Stats Perform.
1. Brazil have won the last four games against Chile in CONMEBOL Copa América. The Brazilians have scored a total of 11 goals in this period, while they have only conceded one.
2. Brazil has been able to keep a clean sheet against La Roja in three of the last four games in CONMEBOL Copa América (W4). The last time Chile were able to score more than one goal against Brazil in the competition were in the 1993 edition (Chile 3-2 Brazil).
3. Chile have only one defeat in the last seven matches in all competitions (W2 D4). However, that defeat come in the last game, falling 0-2 to Paraguay in the current CONMEBOL Copa América.
4. No other team have scored more goals from aerial attacks than Brazilin the current CONMEBOL Copa América. In total they have scored three headed goals.
5. No other Brazilian player have most touches in the opp box than Richarlison (26). He is only surpassed in the current CONMEBOL Copa América by Uruguay´s Luis Suárez (27).