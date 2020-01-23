Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Copa del Rey: Barcelona, Real Madrid enter last 16

By
Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann's brace saved Barcelona the blushes.

Bengaluru, January 23: Antoine Griezmann came to Barcelona's rescue by netting a brace as they staged a 2-1 comeback win over third-tier side Ibiza to reach the last 16 stage of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona, who lost to Valencia in last season's final, were trailing 0-1 inside 10 minutes at the Estadi Municipal de Can Misses when Pep Caballe scored.

With 20 minutes to go, the hosts were still ahead. But Griezmann turned Barcelona's savour by first netting the equaliser in the 72nd minute and then a winner four minutes into injury time.

It also gave Quique Setien his second win from as many games in his new role as manager.

Real also into last 16

Meanwhile, archrivals Real Madrid also entered last 16 after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Spanish third-tier club Unionistas de Salamanca.

Gareth Bale broke the deadlock with a deflected effort in the 18th minute on his return from illness which kept him out of the Spanish Super Cup and James Rodriguez hit the bar later in the first half at Las Pistas.

Alvaro Romero brilliantly levelled in the 57th minute to delight home fans. However, their joy was short-lived as Brahim Diaz struck five minutes later to make sure that Zinedine Zidane's team's progressed into the round-of-16.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More ANTOINE GRIEZMANN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue