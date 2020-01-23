Copa del Rey: Barcelona, Real Madrid enter last 16

Bengaluru, January 23: Antoine Griezmann came to Barcelona's rescue by netting a brace as they staged a 2-1 comeback win over third-tier side Ibiza to reach the last 16 stage of the Copa del Rey.
Barcelona, who lost to Valencia in last season's final, were trailing 0-1 inside 10 minutes at the Estadi Municipal de Can Misses when Pep Caballe scored.
With 20 minutes to go, the hosts were still ahead. But Griezmann turned Barcelona's savour by first netting the equaliser in the 72nd minute and then a winner four minutes into injury time.
Game over! pic.twitter.com/WawHQpu0Ae— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 22, 2020
It also gave Quique Setien his second win from as many games in his new role as manager.
Meanwhile, archrivals Real Madrid also entered last 16 after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Spanish third-tier club Unionistas de Salamanca.
🏁 FT: @UnionistasCF 1-3 @realmadriden— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 22, 2020
⚽ Romero 57'; @GarethBale11 18', Góngora (og) 62', @Brahim 90'+2' #Emirates | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ys4fU7v7NX
Gareth Bale broke the deadlock with a deflected effort in the 18th minute on his return from illness which kept him out of the Spanish Super Cup and James Rodriguez hit the bar later in the first half at Las Pistas.
Alvaro Romero brilliantly levelled in the 57th minute to delight home fans. However, their joy was short-lived as Brahim Diaz struck five minutes later to make sure that Zinedine Zidane's team's progressed into the round-of-16.
(With inputs from Agencies)