Corominas in ISL record books as Goa end Mumbai run

By
Ferran Corominas
Ferran Corominas converts from the spot to become ISL's all-time great scorer. Image: ISL Media

Mumbai, February 1: FC Goa brought Mumbai City FC's nine-game unbeaten run in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) to an end with a convincing 2-0 win at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Friday.

Edu Bedia scored the opening goal in the 29th minute after a period of sustained dominance by Sergio Lobera's side.

Mumbai responded and threatened the Goa defence in the second half but goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz impressed in goal to deny the hosts.

Star striker Ferran Corominas converted a 79th-minute penalty to script history by becoming the all-time top-scorer in the ISL and seal a valuable win for Goa.

The result allowed Goa to leapfrog NorthEast United to the third spot with 24 points from 13 matches.

Match stats | Points table

Mumbai remain second with 27 points from 14 matches as they tasted defeat for the first time since FC Goa hammered them at home a long time ago.

The teams looked to take control of the game but the battle in midfield caused turnovers that were well handled at both ends of the field.

The hosts stood firm against Goa's cleverly constructed forays forward and restricted them to half-chances for most of the first half. However, Goa's high press helped them take the lead in the 28th minute. Brandon Fernandes dribbled forward through the left flank and released Corominas into the box. Amrinder Singh saved the Spaniard's effort from a tight angle but Bedia sent the rebound into the net.

A quick counter-attack almost turned into a second goal for Goa in the 49th minute. The Mumbai defence was caught unawares by Mandar Rao Dessai's surge down the left flank. The winger found Corominas in the centre who released Edu Bedia in behind the defence. The midfielder laid the ball for Mandar whose dipping effort from the edge of the box flew inches over the crossbar.

Goa custodian Mohammad Nawaz was called into action twice in quick succession before the hour-mark as Mumbai sought an equaliser. First, Matias Mirabaje's free-kick effort from the right was parried away for a corner at the near post and then the youngster saved Lucian Goian's header off a Paulo Machado corner-kick.

The goalkeeper was once again firm with his save in the 61st minute when Arnold Issoko released Paulo Machado into the box.

Mumbai continued to threaten the Goa defence and went close again two minutes later. Lucian's powerful header from Machado's free-kick from the right was denied by the crossbar.

Goa were gifted a penalty when Subhasish Bose brought down Corominas inside the box after Hugo Boumous laid the ball off for the striker to shoot. The Spanish striker coolly slotted the spot-kick to the bottom right corner, pulling clear of Bartholomew Ogbeche in the race for the golden boot (11) and Iain Hume in the all-time ISL top-scorer list (29).

(Source: ISL Media)

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
