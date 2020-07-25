Coronavirus: Al Sadd coach Xavi tests positive

Bengaluru, July 25: Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez has joined the ever-swelling list of sports personalities to contract the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, though the Spaniard confirmed that it was asymptomatic.
"A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League (QSL) protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I'll be isolated until I'm given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I'll be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work," Xavi was quoted as saying by the QSL champions website in a series of tweets.
Xavi : Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the @alsaddsc reserves. pic.twitter.com/HDvRd9ZN46— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 25, 2020
With Xavi isolating himself as per mandatory protocol procedure, David Prats, the coach of the reserve team, will step into the dug-out when Al Sadd host Al Khor on Saturday (July 25) in the QSL which resumed after the COVID-19 enforced break on Friday (July 24).
"I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff," the Barcelona legend added.
Xavi was quick to thank the QSL management for the early detection of the virus which has literally tossed the world's entire sports calendar.
"I would like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in QSL, Qatar Football Association and Al Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition. Take care and see you soon on the football pitch," Xavi added.
It may be recalled that the Spanish 2010 World Cup-winner and his wife Nuria Cunillera had recenty donated $1.08 million to Barcelona's Hospital Clinic to help the fight against the dreaded virus.
The Spaniard who started coaching Al Sadd from the start of the season after ending his playing career with the QSL champions had also supposedly agreed for a 40 per cent pay cut to join other stars to have donated or led fundraising campaigns to help combat the virus which has claimed many deaths across the globe.
Xavi, who was tipped to become Barcelona coach, had only recently renewed his contract with Al Sadd, deciding to stay with the QSL champions for one more season.
With five round of matches remaining, Al Sadd are currently perched third in QSL table with 32 points from 17 games.