Coronavirus in sport: Bournemouth's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale tests positive

Bengaluru, May 26: Premier League club AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale confirmed he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the second round of testing, three days after returning a negative result in the first batch of tests.
The Premier League club had earlier said that one of their players had tested positive following a second batch of testing but did not disclose his identity.
But now Ramsdale himself has confirmed that he is the victim.
"My test last before we started training was negative," Ramsdale was quoted as saying by The Sun tabloid.
"So I've done the usual things like going to the supermarket and going to the petrol station to fill my car up. I've been just as careful as before on lockdown and it seems to be a shopping trip where I've caught it," he added.
Ramsdale had returned to training when the Premier League allowed clubs to conduct sessions in small groups with players adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The 22-year-old said he did not have any symptoms and that he was now self-isolating.
"Now I've seven days' isolation at home. It isn't ideal, obviously, with training.
"The club have been fantastic. The players and especially the staff have been saying if we need anything to just ask. Things like shopping, they'll leave it at the door."
The club said their training facilities were still safe environments.
"Following strict adherence of the Premier League's return to training regulations, the club's training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who'll continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week," AFC Bournemouth tweeted.
A total of 996 players and staff were tested for COVID-19 last week with the positive results coming from different clubs.
The Premier League has been suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are nine full rounds of fixtures to be played, while four teams have an extra game in hand, with Liverpool leading the table, having a 25-point advantage over defending champions Manchester City.
Teams have returned to training - though no contact is permitted - and the target is for the competition to get back under way on June 12.
