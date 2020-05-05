Coronavirus in sport: Bundesliga to resume on May 15?

Bengaluru, May 5: The German Bundesliga football season is set to resume from May 15, under strict conditions without fans in stadiums, according to Reuters news agency reports.
Put on hold since March 13 due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the German Football League (DFL) had been taking steps towards a May 9 return, but left the final decision in the hands of the government, which then elected to delay making a final ruling till Wednesday (May 6).
Germany has been more successful than other large European countries in slowing the virus' spread - it estimates that every 100 carriers of the virus now infects only 74 others on average, well below the 100 mark where new restrictions must be imposed.
The Reuters reported that Germany's state premiers will agree on measures to further ease coronavirus restrictions in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel, with Bundesliga resumption on top of agenda.
When the Bundesliga was stopped in March, champions Bayern Munich were on top of the table, with 55 points from 25 games, four ahead of archrivals Borussia Dortmund.
Germany's top clubs are desperate for the season to be completed by June 30 in order to claim a $325 million instalment of money due from its television contract.
All the 18 Bundesliga clubs have been back in training for three weeks, albeit in small groups with social distancing observed even on the pitch.
However there was a major setback when three players/staff from FC Cologne were tested positive for the dreaded virus.
There was another bizzare incident when Hertha Berlin suspended forward Salomon Kalou after he posted video on Facebook which showed himself and team-mates shaking hands and displaying a casual approach towards the coronavirus guidelines.
However, with Germany taking a big step on the long road back to post-coronavirus normality by reopening, museums, hairdressers, and factories, it is widely presumed that they will also allow the Bundesliga football season to resume at the earliest, though it may be without fans.
