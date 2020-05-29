Football
Coronavirus: Cellino blasts 'crazy' decision to resume Serie A

By Joe Wright
Massimo Cellino

Milan, May 29: Brescia owner Massimo Cellino has hit out at plans to resume the Serie A season from June 20.

Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Thursday (May 28) confirmed the top flight, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, can continue from next month.

The Coppa Italia semi-final second legs and final will be held in the week leading up to June 20, when it is intended league games will held behind closed doors.

Cellino has been outspoken in his opposition to resuming football during a health crisis that has seen more than 231,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy and over 33,000 deaths.

Serie A set to return from June 20

He has now branded plans to resume 2019-20 as a "crazy decision", telling the BBC: "It's too much for the players.

"We stopped [training] for two months. It is dangerous to restart it playing three games a week. So, I'm worried about injuries and the hot weather, which is going to be terrible in Italy more than Germany."

The German Bundesliga was the first of Europe's top-five leagues to resume this month, with the Premier League planning to return on June 17 and LaLiga also hoping to be back under way in the coming weeks.

Ligue 1 is the only one of those top-five leagues to declare the 2019-20 season over.

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
