Coronavirus: Chelsea cancel Lampard news conference after Hudson-Odoi positive test

By John Skilbeck

London, March 13: Chelsea cancelled Frank Lampard's usual pre-match news conference on Friday after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

Lampard was due to face the media ahead of Saturday's scheduled Premier League fixture against Aston Villa, but the club confirmed the briefing would not go ahead.

The Villa game looked set to be postponed later on Friday after Chelsea said their entire men's squad, coaching staff and several backroom staff would self-isolate.

Coronavirus: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19

Chelsea's Champions League trip to face Bayern Munich next Wednesday (March 18) also appears to be in doubt.

The Premier League said it would hold an emergency club meeting on Friday (March 13) morning that would look at future fixtures.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, became the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus, with Chelsea announcing the news early on Friday in London.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has also tested positive for the virus.

Chelsea's men's team building at their Cobham training base is to be closed, the club said, but the rest of their training facility and their Stamford Bridge stadium will operate as normal.

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
