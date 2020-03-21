Football
Coronavirus in sport: Espanyol's Chinese striker Wu Lei tested positive

By
Wu Lei
Wu Lei is the only Chinese player in La Liga.

Bengaluru, March 21: La Liga, which has already been hit badly the coronavirus pandemic received a further blow with China's football player Wu Lei, who plies his trade with Espanyol, being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) confirmed.

"Wu Lei has mild symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment," the CFA said in a statement, adding that they had been given the news by La Liga strugglers Espanyol.

"The Chinese Football Association has maintained close communication with Wu Lei and the club, and will provide all necessary assistance as appropriate. We wish Wu Lei a speedy recovery," the CFA statement added.

La Liga has reported many cases of coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic. Alaves club had reported 15 positive tests earlier in the week while Valencia had confirmed that one third of their squad and staff are suffering from the virus, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

La Liga club Alaves report 15 positive tests for coronavirus

Coronavirus in sport: One third of Valencia squad, staff tested positive

The 28-year-old striker, one of China's best-known players, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona, Xinhua news agency added.

Wu, who was part of the national team for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup held in the UAE, is the only Chinese playing in one of Europe's five top leagues, having moved to Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January last year.

The coronavirus which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has since turned into a pandemic that has killed thousands around the world and sent the international sports scheduling for a toss.

(With Agency inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 13:58 [IST]
