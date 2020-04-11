Football
Coronavirus in sport: Arsenal delivers emergency supplies

By
Arsenal
The North London club will provide all the essentials in the fight against coronavirus.

Bengaluru, April 11: Arsenal will provide more than 30,000 free meals as well as sanitary and personal hygiene products to vulnerable people in the local community as part of a response plan to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The North London Premier League club also pledged to donate $124,000 to local organisations and a further 50,000 pounds will go towards a COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"The Arsenal Foundation has joined forces with HIS Church to deliver 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington," a club statement said.

"This initiative forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19, which has seen Arsenal in the Community staff volunteer to transport frontline NHS workers."

Arsenal are currently languishing ninth in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea when the league was suspended due to coronavirus.

Premier League Table

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12. The Spaniard said there was nothing unusual about how he felt while dealing with coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Arteta was scared about infecting others after contracting COVID-19

"In terms of symptoms, it was a normal virus for me. I had three or four days which were a little bit difficult, with a bit of a temperature and a dry cough, and some discomfort in my chest. That was it," he said.

(With inputs from AFC Media)

Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
