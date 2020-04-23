Coronavirus in sport: PSG braced for huge financial loss

Bengaluru, April 23: Paris Saint-Germain's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Ghanem Al Khelaifi believes the Ligue 1 champions should brace up to incur huge financial losses due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The pandemic has caused all sports all over the world into a standstill and football clubs too are facing difficult times with many of them forcing players to opt for wage cut.
"Financially, the impact of the current events, as well as the uncertainty that it brings with it, is considerable for a club like ours," Al Khelaifi was quoted as saing in an interview with RMC Sport.
"It's no secret that our wage bill is substantial.
"At the end of the season, we risk suffering colossal losses. We'll face that, but nothing will be simple - it will take time to strike a balance," added Al Khelafi.
The Qatari heads beIN SPORTS, who are involved in a legal tussle with a Saudi Arabian business conglomerate over the proposed takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United.
Al Khelaifi also made it clear that he expected his team to accept the recommended pay cuts put forward by the UNFP (National Union of Professional Footballers) after talks with the Ministry of Economy and Finance so that the clubs' burdens ease.
(With Agency inputs)