Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: PSG braced for huge financial loss

By
Nasser Al Khelaifi
Nasser Al Khelaifi expects PSG players to accept the recommended pay cuts. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, April 23: Paris Saint-Germain's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Ghanem Al Khelaifi believes the Ligue 1 champions should brace up to incur huge financial losses due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The pandemic has caused all sports all over the world into a standstill and football clubs too are facing difficult times with many of them forcing players to opt for wage cut.

"Financially, the impact of the current events, as well as the uncertainty that it brings with it, is considerable for a club like ours," Al Khelaifi was quoted as saing in an interview with RMC Sport.

"It's no secret that our wage bill is substantial.

"At the end of the season, we risk suffering colossal losses. We'll face that, but nothing will be simple - it will take time to strike a balance," added Al Khelafi.

The Qatari heads beIN SPORTS, who are involved in a legal tussle with a Saudi Arabian business conglomerate over the proposed takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United.

beIN SPORTS urges Premier League to block Newcastle United takeover – reports

Al Khelaifi also made it clear that he expected his team to accept the recommended pay cuts put forward by the UNFP (National Union of Professional Footballers) after talks with the Ministry of Economy and Finance so that the clubs' burdens ease.

(With Agency inputs)

More NASSER AL KHELAIFI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PSG braced for financial loss
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 16:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue