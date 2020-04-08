Coronavirus in sport: PSG launch crowdfunding platform

Bengaluru, April 8: Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are launching a crowdfundng platform to help the local hospitals amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Over 100,000 have been infected, and more than 10,000 have died from the coronavirus in France, where citizens have been confined at home since March 17.
"By opening a crowdfunding platform... Paris St Germain is keeping the solidarity momentum toward the caregivers of the Paris and Ile de France (region) hospitals, the volunteers and beneficiaries of the Secours Populaire... and Action against Hunger," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.
"The club is calling on the whole PSG family to contribute."
✊❤️💙— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2020
Le @PSG_inside et la @FondationPSG poursuivent leur mobilisation et lancent une plateforme d’appel aux dons #PSGengagé
Le Club rassemble sa communauté pour aider les soignants et les populations les plus vulnérables
Pour faire un don ➡️ https://t.co/9efkHIx9A6
PSG, who have star players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in their ranks, already raised $217,240 by selling a 'Tous Unis' (All United) jersey, added that they would announce new solidarity measures in the coming days.
Meanwhile sports daily L'Equipe reported that a French League working group had been discussing wage cuts for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 players but added that no final decision had been made yet.
The club is owned by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser Ghanem Al Khelaifi, who is also an elected board member of the UEFA Executive Committee.
