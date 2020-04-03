Football
Coronavirus: It's not normal – Lukaku questions why Serie A only stopped after player contracted COVID-19

By Sacha Pisani

Milan, April 3: Inter striker Romelu Lukaku hit out at officials for allowing Serie A to continue until a player tested positive for coronavirus, insisting health is paramount.

The 2019-20 Serie A season has been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 53,100 people worldwide.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was listed as the first Serie A player to contract coronavirus following the club's 2-0 win over Inter behind closed doors on March 8.

With Italy hit hardest by the virus - more than 13,910 deaths - Belgium star Lukaku questioned why the league was not postponed sooner.

View this post on Instagram

Oh we up to somethin’ @kevindebruyne @axelwitsel28 👀🔥🇧🇪 Tune into IG live tonight...what should we discuss?? #RocFam @rocnationsports

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku (@romelulukaku) on Mar 31, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

"Health comes first. Why should we play if there are people in the world who are risking their lives?" Lukaku said in an interview with Thierry Henry via Puma's Instagram.

"Why was it only necessary for a player to test positive in order for football to stop? It's not normal.

"I will admit that I do miss football, but now the most important thing is people's health. Everything else comes secondary to that."

Amid the hiatus, Lukaku told Henry: "What I miss most is competing with opponents, being in full stadiums and feeling the support from the fans.

"I am using this time to analyse my performances and indeed, more generally, everything I have done in the last six months. You can always improve in football."

Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 8:40 [IST]
