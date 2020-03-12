Football
Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

By Nicholas Mcgee
Rugani

Turin, March 12: Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

The reigning Serie A champions revealed on Wednesday (March 11) Italy defender Rugani has contracted COVID-19 but is not displaying any symptoms.

A club statement read: "Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him."

Rugani tested positive for the virus six days before Juve are scheduled to play Lyon in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

No country outside China has been more heavily affected by the virus, which originated in Wuhan in December and was on Wednesday confirmed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Italy has responded strongly to the outbreak, with the country placed on lockdown by its government and suspending all domestic sport until April 3.

According to the WHO, Italy has 10,149 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has seen 631 deaths as a result.

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
