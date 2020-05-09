Coronavirus in sport: K League kicks off without fans

Bengaluru, May 9: After two months of non-action due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, football was back in action, though without fans, with the commencement of the 2020 K League season where defending champions Jeonbuk Motors beat Suwon Bluewings 1-0 in the lung opener.
Veteran striker Lee Dong-Gook came off the bench to score the winner in the 83rd minute in the match held at the World Cup Stadium in Jeonju.
Lee celebrated the goal with sign language meaning respect, joining the "Thanks To You Challenge" in South Korea to express gratitude to medical workers fighting hard to tackle the virus.
🎥 #KLeague Moment— K League (@kleague) May 8, 2020
🦁 Another look at The Lion King, Lee Dong-gook's opening goal. #KLeague | #K리그 | #JEOvSSB pic.twitter.com/GT2dz0Ozeo
The K League is the Asian Football Confederation's oldest professional league, dating back to 1983, and teams will play 27 matches this season, down from 38 due to the delay caused by the coronavirus.
As part of post coronavirus (COVID-19) measures, many restrictions are put in place in the stadiums, most of whom have capacities of over 40,000. Players will not shake hands with each other, and spitting and conversations at close quarters on the field are prohibited with the K League ready to impose sanctions on repeat offenders.
No contacts, fine for spitting! K League to start with many innovations
South Korea, which has conducted widespread testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps to contain the spread of the virus, eased social distancing rules from May 6.
The K League opener followed the start of South Korea's baseball league on May 5, which attracted fans of Major League Baseball craving to watch games with the sport on hold due to the coronavirus.
Playing in front of an empty stadium Suwon looked set to hold on to claim a point until the 41-year-old Lee stepped in late to net the winner.
The Jeonju World Cup Stadium, home turf of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, was not filled with fans but giant yellow and white cards saying "#CU SOON STAY STRONG" were placed on empty seats, while coaches and substitutes wore face masks.
Broadcasters from 10 countries, mostly in Asia and Europe, have bought rights for the season and K League live-streamed the match on Twitter and YouTube with English commentary.
However, the matches are not shown live on any channels in India.