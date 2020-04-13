Coronavirus in sport: Liverpool great Dalglish discharged from hospital

Bengaluru, April 13: Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, who had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic, has been released from hospital, British media reported.
The 69-year-old former Liverpool player-cum-manager was admitted to hospital for an infection.
He required intravenous antibiotics but was asymptomatic.
The former Scotland international is now back home where he is self-isolating and he hailed the healthcare workers at the National Health Service (NHS) as they battle the pandemic that has killed over 108,000 people worldwide.
"People may think my name got me the best of care, but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care," Dalglish told Liverpool website.
"As a nation, we're lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic."
Dalglish, who also played for Celtic, is a revered figure at Anfield, having won six English league titles and three European Cups as a player before adding three more league triumphs as a manager.
"Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days.
"I'm delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever. Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period," he added.
In a message posted on Liverpool website, which was shared on their official Twitter handle, Dalglish urged his fans to follow the rules strictly during the lockdown period.
"I know the sun is shining for many of you, but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter. This is undoubtedly the best way that we can look after one another at this time.
"We'll now be in full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others."
(With inputs from LFC Media)