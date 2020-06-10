Coronavirus in sport: Manchester United cancel friendly after Stoke boss tests positive

Bengaluru, June 10: Manchester United's friendly match against Stoke City on Tuesday (June 9) was cancelled at the last minute after the Championship club's manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Stoke had arrived at United's training ground for the game when they were informed of O'Neill's positive test.
The Northern Irishman had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, Stoke said in a statement.
"Stoke can confirm that manager O'Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8)," said Stoke, who play in the second tier of English football.
Coronavirus: Stoke manager O'Neill tests positive for COVID-19
"He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players," the club statement added.
Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic but the Premier League is set to restart on June 17, with the Championship following suit three days later.
Manchester United are fifth in the top flight, three points behind Chelsea, and will resume their campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.
Premier League Fixtures | Points Table
A total of 1,195 players and staff were tested for COVID-19 across the weekend and, for the second time in six rounds of testing, there were no positives.
The previous round yielded one positive, which Tottenham confirmed was one of their employees while there has been not a single case yet reported from Manchester United.
Coronavirus: Premier League announces zero new positive cases
In a break from tradtition, the Premier League has also allowed teams to make five substitutes during matches for the remaining games of the 2019-20 season.
It brings England's top flight into line with a temporary law amendment announced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.
Coronavirus: Premier League to allow five substitutions
World football's pre-eminent rule-making body made the alterations as a means to ease the strain on players returning to action following the extended coronavirus break.
The Premier League clubs have also been allowed to name nine substitutes as opposed to the standard seven.
(With inputs from Agencies)