Coronavirus: MLS All-Star Game cancelled

By Dejan Kalinic
MLS

Los Angeles, May 20: The MLS All-Star Game, scheduled for July, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles was due to host the game between the best MLS players and a Liga MX side on July 29, but it was officially cancelled on Tuesday (May 19).

It means this year will be the first since the concept was launched in 1996 that a game will not be held.

MLS has been suspended since March due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 324,000 people worldwide.

The United States has been hit hardest, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and a death toll exceeding 93,000.

MLS announced the Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup had also been cancelled for this year.

Read more about: coronavirus mls usa football
Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
