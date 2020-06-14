Coronavirus: Norwich City player among two more positive tests in Premier League

London, June 14: A Norwich City player is one of two positive results in the latest round of coronavirus tests carried out by the Premier League.
Norwich issued a statement on Saturday (June 13) confirming the situation at their club, with the unnamed individual to self-isolate for a period of seven days as per protocols ahead of a return to action.
The Premier League is scheduled to resume on Wednesday (June 17), as Aston Villa host Sheffield United and reigning champions Manchester City take on Arsenal.
Norwich, who played Tottenham in a friendly match on Friday, host Southampton at Carrow Road on June 19 in their first game back.
"Norwich City can confirm that one of its players has returned a positive test result following the recent round of COVID-19 testing," the club said.
"In line with the Premier League's protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date. The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training.
"The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time."
In a statement, the Premier League revealed the two positive outcomes came from 1,200 tests carried out on players and staff at top-flight clubs on Thursday and Friday.
It takes the total number of cases in the competition to 16 since testing began in the middle of May.
"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1,200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," the short statement read.
"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."