Coronavirus: Five Red Star Belgrade players test positive for COVID-19 after title celebrations

Belgrade, June 23: Five Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Serbian champions confirmed.
Red Star quintet Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Branko Jovicic contracted COVID-19.
Gobeljic, Petrovic, Jovancic and Konatar had symptoms prior to Saturday's season finale and did not attend the match as a precaution.
It comes after Dejan Stankovic's Red Star celebrated a third successive SuperLiga title in front of fans in Belgrade on Saturday (June 20) – defeating Proleter Novi Sad 2-1.
Red Star also played in front of a near 25,000 capacity crowd for the Serbian Cup semi-final against bitter rivals and neighbours Partizan, who won 1-0 on June 10, following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the country.
❗U do sada neviđenom spektaklu zaokružili smo još jednu uspešnu sezonu— FK Crvena zvezda (@crvenazvezdafk) June 22, 2020
🎬Vreme je za novi Minut sa Zvezdom
🔴⚪#fkcz pic.twitter.com/2oxB9oiUVX
"The aforementioned players are feeling well, and are in strict isolation as well as constant contact with the club's medical team," Red Star said in a statement on Monday (June 22).
"The condition of the players is being carefully monitored and a new test will be performed before the start of the preparations for next season."
Red Star added: "It is important to point out that all other players, management and staff who were in direct contact with the first team have received a negative result. Red Star is taking all necessary protection measures and we will continue to do so."