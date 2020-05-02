Coronavirus in sport: FC Cologne confirm three positive cases after resuming training

Bengaluru, May 2: FC Cologne confirmed three positive cases of the novel coronovirus (COVID-19) pandemic after the Bundelsiga outfit resumed training recently.
However, the club will continue to train and in a statement the Bundesliga side said the entire squad and coaching staff had been tested in the run up to the weekend.
"Three people tested positive, all are symptom free. After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home," a club statement said.
After testing positive for the #coronavirus, three people at #effzeh are now in quarantine. The group training can continue as planned. All infos 👇 https://t.co/gu4iqJrCNR— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) May 1, 2020
The club said they would not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved.
While Bundesliga clubs have returned to training, they must wait another week to find out about a possible restart to the season after the German government delayed any decision over a league resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the 18 clubs in Germany's top flight resumed training, albeit in small groups with limited contact to meet health guidelines due to the coronavirus.
The cash-strapped clubs and league had been hoping for the government to give the green light and end a two-month suspension but Chancellor Angela Merkel has said any decision on if and when sports could resume would be taken on May 6.
When Bundesliga was stopped on March 13 due to the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus, Bayern Munich were on top of the table with 55 points from 25 games, four ahead of nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund.
The German Football League (DFL) is in talks with the clubs and authorities about the Bundesliga resuming with matches played in front of empty terraces and fans locked out even as public events remain banned in the country.
The FC Cologne statement added that training can continue while sticking with the social-distancing norms laid down by the government.
"FC Cologne's training can continue as planned, according to the hygiene and infection control measures that have been in place since April 6th in group training. The pre-requisite for this is that the relevant group of people are tested further, as stated for in the medical concept of the "Taskforce Sports Medicine/Special Game Operation" from the DFL".
(With inputs from Agencies)