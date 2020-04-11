Football
Coronavirus: West Ham players defer wage chunk as owners invest £30m

By Ben Spratt
West Ham announce coronavirus move
London, April 11: West Ham's players have agreed to defer a percentage of their wages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and their fellow shareholders are also investing £30million into the club, it emerged on Friday.

The Premier League outfit announced the short-term cost-reducing measures to allow them to cope with paying non-playing staff in the absence of first-team matches.

West Ham last played in a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on March 7, with the season since suspended indefinitely.

The Hammers sit 16th, out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Manager David Moyes and vice-chairman Karren Brady are among senior figures who have taken a 30 per cent pay reduction, the club said in a statement.

"The savings created by the measures... will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries," the statement read.

Brady said: "I would like to say a big thank you to David Moyes and his backroom team, our captain Mark Noble and our fantastic squad of players for the commitment and determination they have shown to offer their help and support."

Captain Mark Noble said: "At West Ham United, we are one team and our priority reflects the club's aim to help ensure the staff get 100 per cent of their salaries while we are unable to play our matches.

"We continue to do all we can, collectively and individually, throughout this period for the benefit of those around us, our colleagues, our supporters and our community."

Other Premier League clubs - including Tottenham and Newcastle United - have been criticised for furloughing non-playing staff while their first-team stars continue to earn huge wages.

Liverpool also announced an intention to use the UK government's furlough scheme - paying 80 per cent of wages up to £2,500 a month - before backtracking on that decision.

Premier League stars, reportedly led by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, launched their #PlayersTogether charity fund this week, working with NHS Charities Together.

Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
